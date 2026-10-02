US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St futures extend gains after non-farm payrolls data

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 18:03 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St futures extend gains after non-farm payrolls data

US ​stock index ​futures extended ‌gains on Friday ​after a softer-than-expected jobs report ‌reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates unchanged at its ‌meeting this month. A Labor ‌Department report showed the US economy added 29,000 jobs last month, compared ⁠with ​90,000 ⁠jobs expected by economists polled by Reuters. ⁠The unemployment rate stood at 4.2%, versus ​expectations of 4.1%.

At 08:31 a.m. ⁠ET, Dow E-minis were up ⁠439 ​points, or 0.85%, and S&P 500 E-minis were up ⁠61.25 points, or 0.79%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis ⁠were ⁠up 312 points, or 1.01%.

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