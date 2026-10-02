US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St futures extend gains after non-farm payrolls data
US stock index futures extended gains on Friday after a softer-than-expected jobs report reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates unchanged at its meeting this month. A Labor Department report showed the US economy added 29,000 jobs last month, compared with 90,000 jobs expected by economists polled by Reuters. The unemployment rate stood at 4.2%, versus expectations of 4.1%.
At 08:31 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 439 points, or 0.85%, and S&P 500 E-minis were up 61.25 points, or 0.79%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 312 points, or 1.01%.