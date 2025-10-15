Left Menu

IMF Forecasts Resilient Growth Despite Tariff Turbulence

The IMF predicts slight economic growth for the US and global economies this year despite ongoing tariff tensions under the Trump administration. While AI investment mitigates some of the impact, lingering trade uncertainty poses risks. The IMF remains cautiously optimistic but warns of potential future economic repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2025 06:33 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 06:33 IST
IMF Forecasts Resilient Growth Despite Tariff Turbulence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced updated forecasts, projecting slightly higher economic growth for the United States and the global economy than previously anticipated. This comes despite the continued impact of tariff policies under the Trump administration, which have so far proved less disruptive than expected.

According to the IMF's World Economic Outlook, the US economy is expected to expand by 2% in 2025, a modest increase from earlier projections. Global economic growth is forecasted at 3.2% for the current year. These projections underscore a cautious optimism given the looming uncertainty over continued tariff threats and their long-term effects.

IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas noted that investment in artificial intelligence, with significant contributions from companies like AMD and Oracle, has helped counterbalance some trade tensions' negative impacts. Nonetheless, the IMF warns that the evolving trade dynamics could still influence future economic trajectories, particularly if tariff measures intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Intrigue Deepens in Haryana IPS Officer's Death

Intrigue Deepens in Haryana IPS Officer's Death

 India
2
Carnage in Guayaquil: Vehicle Explosion Alarms Ecuador's Largest City

Carnage in Guayaquil: Vehicle Explosion Alarms Ecuador's Largest City

 Ecuador
3
Pfizer CEO Highlights China's Rising Influence in Global Pharma

Pfizer CEO Highlights China's Rising Influence in Global Pharma

 Global
4
South Korea Strategizes Stable Rare Earth Supply Amid China's Export Controls

South Korea Strategizes Stable Rare Earth Supply Amid China's Export Control...

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025