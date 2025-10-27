Supreme Court Allows Reassessment of Vodafone Idea’s AGR Claims: A Game-Changer for Telecom Sector

In a significant development for India's telecom sector, the Supreme Court on Monday granted the government permission to re-evaluate additional adjusted gross revenue (AGR) demands imposed on Vodafone Idea. The court's decision pertains to dues up to the fiscal year 2016-17, allowing the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to reassess potential errors in calculation.

The government, which holds a 49% stake in Vodafone Idea, emphasized the importance of the company's services to about 20 crore customers. Acknowledging this and the policy-oriented nature of the issue, the Supreme Court agreed that the government should examine the matter further, ensuring it aligns with existing policy frameworks.

Vodafone Idea claimed discrepancies in AGR computation, alleging duplication of entries and inflated demands from the DoT. AGR includes revenues from both telecom and non-telecom activities, and the telecom firms had contended that only core telecom revenue should be considered. Previously, in October 2019, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the DoT, necessitating telecom operators to pay their dues. Monday's order, however, could relieve financial pressure on Vodafone Idea, signaling a more stable future for the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)