BIRC 2025: India's Rice Future Unveiled with Global Experts

The Bharat International Rice Conference 2025, organized in Delhi, brings global buyers, exporters, policymakers, and tech leaders together. Key highlights include the launch of India's AI-based rice sorting system and major deals totaling Rs 3,000 crore. The event underscores India's pivotal role in the global rice trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:33 IST
Bharat International Rice Conference 2025 (Image: X/@IrefIndia). Image Credit: ANI
The two-day Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025 commenced today at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, spotlighting a significant moment for India's agriculture and exports. Organized with support from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the conference has attracted global buyers, exporters, policymakers, and technology leaders to explore the future of India's rice trade and agricultural advancements.

The inaugural ceremony featured the groundbreaking launch of India's first AI-based rice sorting system and a tribute to 17 Indian farmers by international importers, acknowledging their contributions to India's rising status in the global rice market. Advanced machinery and processing solutions, aimed at improving efficiency and precision in rice production, were also showcased.

Drawing participation from at least 7,800 individuals from India and overseas, the conference reported the signing of an agreement exceeding Rs 3,000 crore, facilitated by government and private companies in Bihar, including a Rs 2,200 crore deal for GI rice varieties like Katarni. Additional Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between Indian rice firms and both domestic and foreign entities were also announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

