Metro Miracle: Bengaluru's Lifeline in Medical Crisis

Bengaluru's Metro Rail, on Thursday, showcased its vital utility in dire situations by ensuring the swift and safe transportation of a live heart and a pair of lungs. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) partnered with Sparsh Hospital's medical team to achieve this crucial feat.

The heart commenced its journey from Goraguntepalya Metro Station at 9.34 am, reaching Banashankari Metro Station within 41 minutes, after traversing 17 stations. Subsequently, the lungs followed from the same origin at 10.05 am, reaching Bommasandra Metro Station at 11.13 am, marking a passage through 31 stations, including an interchange at RV Road Station, within one hour and eight minutes.

The BMRCL statement highlighted the seamless navigation facilitated by Namma Metro, ensuring timely delivery to Aster RV Hospital and Narayana Health City. The coordinated effort underscored the BMRCL's dedication to providing reliable transport solutions for life-saving endeavors alongside medical institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)