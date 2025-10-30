Deendayal Port Paves the Way for Green Maritime Innovation
At India Maritime Week 2025, Deendayal Port Authority announced strategic MoUs to produce green fuels and enhance shipbuilding eco-systems at Kandla. Aiming to supply ships on the Rotterdam-Singapore route, this move aligns with India's goal for net-zero carbon emissions in shipping by 2050.
In a significant declaration during the India Maritime Week 2025, Sushil Kumar Singh, Chairman of Deendayal Port Authority, revealed that a series of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed to establish facilities at Kandla for the production of green methanol, hydrogen, and ammonia.
Highlighting a major green initiative, Singh announced the creation of a new bunkering facility to supply sustainable fuels to ships traveling between Rotterdam and Singapore. This aligns with projections that foresee around 200 vessels on this route by 2030, offering a strategic advantage for Kandla due to its location.
Furthermore, MoUs valued at approximately Rs 1.8 lakh crore have been ratified with industry partners. These agreements aim to foster an ecosystem at Kandla for green molecules, ultimately aiding India's maritime sector in reaching net-zero carbon emission goals by 2050. Collaboration with technology partners and shipbuilders also seeks to boost local capabilities in constructing and repairing commercial vessels.
