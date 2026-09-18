AfDB and Hyundai Explore Africa’s Electric Vehicle and Clean Energy Opportunities

Africa's mineral resources, growing transport needs and young workforce could become the foundation for closer cooperation between the African Development Bank Group and Hyundai Motor Group, following an agreement to explore sustainable mobility and industrial development. A Letter of Intent exchanged at Hyundai's Seoul headquarters on 8 September 2026 opens discussions on projects that could connect cleaner energy and transport with manufacturing and skills development across the continent.

The agreement sets out six areas for potential cooperation: the clean energy transition, including renewables and green hydrogen; sustainable mobility; transport and logistics infrastructure; electric vehicle value chains built around Africa's critical minerals; industrial manufacturing capacity; and talent development for mobility and energy. These priorities bring together the technologies, infrastructure and people needed to support a stronger African role in emerging industries.

Creating More Value Within Africa

African Development Bank Group President Dr Sidi Ould Tah encouraged Korean companies, including Hyundai, to expand investment across Africa during his visit to Seoul for the eighth Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation Ministerial Conference. He co-chaired the gathering, which marked 20 years of the Korea-Africa partnership, and highlighted commercial opportunities in infrastructure, manufacturing, sustainable mobility and industrial value chains.

His message focused on the business case for processing more resources locally, giving African economies a greater role in production and helping companies shorten and diversify their global supply chains. Such investment could reduce disruption risks, generate demand for Korean machinery and services, and develop the skilled workforce needed for future operations. Ould Tah presented local value addition as a strategic investment in supply security and long-term competitiveness, with benefits extending to African industrial capacity and Korean business operations.

Connecting Technology, Finance and Skills

Prof. Kevin Chika Urama, the Bank Group's Chief Economist and Vice-President for Economic Governance and Knowledge Management, represented Ould Tah at the Hyundai meeting and held discussions with Vice Chair Jaehoon Chang. Urama described Hyundai as a strategic partner in Africa's economic transformation and called for the institutions to turn their shared intentions into jointly prepared projects, drawing on experience in sustainable mobility, hydrogen, clean energy, manufacturing, critical minerals, infrastructure, talent development and policy cooperation.

The proposed cooperation would combine Hyundai's technology, investment capacity and industrial capabilities with the Bank's development finance expertise and ability to bring governments and investors together. The Bank expects to contribute by reducing investment risks, structuring projects that can attract financing, and connecting public and private capital, extending its role beyond lending from its own resources. Chang emphasised that successful implementation would require a financing package linking policy finance with private capital and providing investment stability.

Talent development gives the discussions a direct connection to Africa's young population, with training for energy and mobility industries included among the six priorities. Electric vehicle and critical mineral value chains support the Bank's focus on resilient infrastructure and competitive industries under its Four Cardinal Points strategic framework, and skills development supports its ambition to turn demographic growth into economic opportunity.

An Opening for Projects, With Funding Still Undecided

The Seoul meeting follows earlier engagement between the two institutions, including a Hyundai delegation's visit to Morocco in May 2026 as part of its Africa talent development efforts. During that visit, company representatives met Bank officials to discuss the institution's mandate, investment approach and project evaluation processes, building familiarity with how potential investments are assessed.

The Letter of Intent is non-binding and creates no financial commitment for either institution, so it establishes a basis for exploring cooperation rather than announcing funded projects. Any resulting proposal would need to pass the Bank Group's standard eligibility, due diligence, assessment and approval processes. The next challenge is to develop viable projects that connect global industrial expertise with Africa's priorities for cleaner transport, stronger manufacturing and skilled employment.