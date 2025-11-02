Left Menu

Highways Ministry Enforces Penalties to Curb Road Accidents

The highways ministry is implementing penalties for contractors if more than one accident occurs in a year on certain National Highways under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model. This measure, along with a planned cashless treatment scheme, aims to reduce fatalities and improve road safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 15:19 IST
In a bid to enhance road safety and reduce fatalities, the highways ministry has announced penalties for contractors overseeing National Highways projects where multiple accidents occur annually. These penalties apply specifically to projects executed under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model.

Road Transport and Highways Secretary V Umashankar elaborated on the revised BOT documents, emphasizing that contractors will face a fine if more than one accident is recorded on a 500-meter stretch in one year. The penalties increase substantially if further incidents occur in the following year.

Additionally, Umashankar revealed that a nationwide cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims will soon be launched. This initiative will allow victims access to treatment worth up to Rs 1.5 lakh for the first seven days post-accident, addressing delays in critical medical intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

