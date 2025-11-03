AWL Agri Business Ltd Faces Profit Dip Amid Rising Total Income
AWL Agri Business Ltd reported a 21% drop in net profit in the September quarter, despite a rise in total income. The dip is attributed to a strong base quarter. Revenue from edible oils increased by 26%, while food and FMCG revenue saw a decline due to various factors.
AWL Agri Business Ltd, a major player in the edible oil market, announced a 21% decline in its consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 244.85 crore for the September quarter.
The company's total income surged to Rs 17,525.61 crore, reflecting growth from the previous year's figure of Rs 14,552.04 crore.
Despite revenue from edible oils rising by 26% and industry essentials by 19%, the company faced challenges in the food and FMCG sector, with revenue impacted by lower non-branded rice exports and other factors.
