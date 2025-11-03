Left Menu

Lenskart IPO Soars: A Visionary Leap into the Stock Market

Lenskart Solutions Ltd's IPO has been oversubscribed 2.01 times on the second day of its offer. The IPO features a mix of fresh issues and offers for sale by promoters and investors. Proceeds will fund new store expansions, technology investments, and brand marketing. Trading begins November 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:03 IST
Lenskart IPO Soars: A Visionary Leap into the Stock Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lenskart's initial public offering saw substantial interest, oversubscribed 2.01 times as of Monday. Retail investors snapped up shares at a 3.33 times subscription rate, and the offering overall received bids for over 20 million shares against the approximately 10 million available.

The IPO, set to close Tuesday, stands at Rs 7,278 crore with a share price band of Rs 382 to Rs 402. Lenskart targets a valuation of Rs 69,700 crore. The offering includes both a fresh issue of Rs 2,150 crore and an Offer-for-Sale from promoters and investors.

Funds from the IPO will drive Lenskart's growth through new stores, technology upgrades, and brand marketing. As one of India's largest omni-channel eyewear retailers, Lenskart will list on stock exchanges on November 10, supported by major financial institutions as lead managers.

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025