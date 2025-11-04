Left Menu

U.S. Calls Time on Delta-Aeromexico Aviation Deal Amid Legal Tug-of-War

The Trump administration has moved to terminate Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico's joint venture, citing antitrust concerns. Both airlines are appealing the order that mandates separation by January 1. The U.S. government argues this will restore fair competition and argues the airlines' financial concerns are overstated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 08:02 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 08:02 IST
U.S. Calls Time on Delta-Aeromexico Aviation Deal Amid Legal Tug-of-War

The Trump administration urged a U.S. appeals court on Monday to deny Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico's request to pause a directive dismantling their joint venture, which coordinates flights between the U.S. and Mexico. The Department of Transportation aims to end the partnership over antitrust concerns, with a deadline of January 1.

Federal filings describe the venture as 'legalized collusion,' dominating a significant market share of U.S.-Mexico routes, particularly through Mexico City. Both airlines argue that financial losses would be irrecoverable if a court ultimately supports their current arrangement, a sentiment echoed by Delta, a 20% stakeholder in Aeromexico.

Government arguments stress the public's benefit from renewed competition, countering airline claims of severe financial impact. This comes amid a broader clampdown on Mexican aviation routes to the United States, citing improper actions by Mexican authorities against U.S. carriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025