U.S. Calls Time on Delta-Aeromexico Aviation Deal Amid Legal Tug-of-War
The Trump administration has moved to terminate Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico's joint venture, citing antitrust concerns. Both airlines are appealing the order that mandates separation by January 1. The U.S. government argues this will restore fair competition and argues the airlines' financial concerns are overstated.
The Trump administration urged a U.S. appeals court on Monday to deny Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico's request to pause a directive dismantling their joint venture, which coordinates flights between the U.S. and Mexico. The Department of Transportation aims to end the partnership over antitrust concerns, with a deadline of January 1.
Federal filings describe the venture as 'legalized collusion,' dominating a significant market share of U.S.-Mexico routes, particularly through Mexico City. Both airlines argue that financial losses would be irrecoverable if a court ultimately supports their current arrangement, a sentiment echoed by Delta, a 20% stakeholder in Aeromexico.
Government arguments stress the public's benefit from renewed competition, countering airline claims of severe financial impact. This comes amid a broader clampdown on Mexican aviation routes to the United States, citing improper actions by Mexican authorities against U.S. carriers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tesla's European Struggle: Sinking Sales Amidst Fierce EV Competition
Patent Act Trumps Competition Act: NCLAT Dismisses Appeal Against Vifor International
Race to the Moon: SpaceX Proposes Simplified Plan Amidst Intense Competition
Lawmakers Advocate H1-B Visa Amendments Amid Rising AI Competition
Novo Nordisk's Bold Restructuring Amid US Market Competition