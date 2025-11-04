Left Menu

Indian Markets Encounter Consolidation Amid Global Uncertainty

Indian markets remain in a consolidation phase with mixed trends observed in major indices. Negotiations on India-EU FTA could boost sentiments. IPO activity is strong despite high valuations, while gold prices rise due to a weaker rupee. Key company results expected, with foreign outflows impacting momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 11:03 IST
BSE Building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian stock markets remained in a consolidation phase on Monday, with both benchmark indices displaying mixed trends, reflective of cautious investor sentiment. The Nifty opened in the red while the Sensex began in the green, embodying the broader uncertainty.

The Nifty 50 index started at 25,744.75, down by 18.60 points, while the BSE Sensex opened at 84,000.64, a slight increase. Analysts observe that while market outlook shows signs of improvement, the ability of indices to surpass previous highs remains elusive due to external pressures.

Meanwhile, potential progress on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement may rejuvenate market sentiment. Yet, challenges persist as foreign outflows and international cues continue to weigh down momentum. IPOs like Lenskart Solutions and Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd (Groww) reflect robust primary market activity, countered by high valuation concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

