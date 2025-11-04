Hyundai Launches Venue and Venue N Line: A 'Make in India' Triumph

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) unveiled the new Venue and Venue N Line models, marking a global debut priced from Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 11.11 lakh respectively. This launch epitomizes Hyundai's 'Make in India for the World' vision, with the Venue exclusively manufactured in India for global markets.

The launch is significant as the Venue becomes the inaugural product from Hyundai's new Pune manufacturing facility, cementing its role in Hyundai's ambitious plan to introduce 26 new models in India by 2030. Since its 2019 debut, the Venue has sold over 700,000 units, remaining a flagship compact SUV in India.

Hyundai Motor India highlights its deep commitment to the Indian market with a recent Rs 45,000 crore investment. The new Venue models, released under the 'Tech up. Go beyond' philosophy, feature a redesigned exterior, advanced safety systems, and enhanced connectivity, underscoring India's pivotal role in Hyundai's global strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)