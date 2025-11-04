Left Menu

Kulin Lalbhai Takes Helm as Chairman Amidst Profit Decline

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd's second quarter profit dropped by 65% to Rs 14.17 crore due to reduced income. Total income decreased to Rs 144.03 crore from last year's Rs 269.28 crore. Kulin Lalbhai has been elevated to chairman as Sanjay Lalbhai steps down from the board by November 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:20 IST
Kulin Lalbhai Takes Helm as Chairman Amidst Profit Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd has reported a significant 65 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 14.17 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal, attributed to decreased income.

Compared to Rs 40.68 crore in the same period last year, total income fell sharply to Rs 144.03 crore from Rs 269.28 crore, as per Monday's regulatory filing.

The company's leadership sees a shift as Kulin Lalbhai ascends as chairman, succeeding his father, Sanjay Lalbhai, who will vacate the board by November 3, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025