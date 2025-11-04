Left Menu

Empowering Women SHGs: NLM and Walmart Vriddhi's Digital Partnership

The National Livelihood Mission has partnered with Walmart Vriddhi to enhance digital marketing and online sales skills for Women Self Help Groups. This three-year initiative will provide digital learning resources and mentorship, helping SHGs grow their market presence and increase income opportunities both locally and internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-11-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 18:35 IST
The National Livelihood Mission (NLM) has announced a strategic partnership with Walmart Vriddhi to boost the digital sales capabilities of Women's Self Help Groups (SHGs) across the state. This collaboration aims to transform the traditional sales approach of SHGs, ensuring they have the tools and resources to thrive in a digital marketplace.

Through this initiative, Walmart Vriddhi, together with Ideas to Impact Foundation, will offer free digital resources and mentorship to over 5,000 SHGs producing various daily-use products. Previously limited to selling at biannual government fairs, these groups will now harness digital platforms like Flipkart for year-round sales and wider market access.

The collaboration, facilitated by Skill Development Minister Sharan Prakash Patil and Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, promises to bring global visibility to Karnataka's SHG products. Plans include establishing an exclusive SHG store at Kempegowda International Airport to attract international buyers, potentially revolutionizing local women's economic opportunities.

