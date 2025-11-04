Whirlpool of India Sees Profit Dip Amidst Challenging Quarter

Whirlpool of India, a major player in the consumer durables sector, has posted a significant 21.9% decline in its net profit for the September quarter of FY'26. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 41.80 crore, a decrease from the Rs 53.53 crore profit recorded in the same period last year.

According to regulatory filings, the company's revenue from operations declined by 3.83% to Rs 1,647.27 crore for this quarter. Total expenses stood at Rs 1,649.51 crore, marking a slight 2.33% reduction. Overall income, factoring in other income sources, decreased by 3.7% to Rs 1,697.10 crore.

Following these results, shares of Whirlpool of India Ltd experienced a minor decline, settling at Rs 1,374.20 per share on the BSE, marking a 0.16% decrease from their previous close. The company's performance reflects broader challenges in the consumer durables market.