Karnataka Attracts Major Industrial Investments with Kirloskar Ferrous Leading the Charge

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries is set to bolster its presence in Karnataka with a significant Rs 3,000 crore investment at its Hiriyuru plant, Industries Minister M B Patil announced on Tuesday.

During a roadshow in Pune, Patil engaged with several industrialists to explore potential investments in Karnataka. Major firms, including Wipro PARI, Atlas Copco, and Bel-Rise Industries, have expressed their readiness to invest, promising growth avenues for the region. The government is committed to providing essential support, from land to infrastructure, to facilitate these developments.

Kirloskar's plans include expanding its sponge pipe production and modernizing its steel and foundry operations. Emphasizing local economic growth, Patil noted the company's workforce, composed predominantly of Kannadigas, and its longstanding corporate social responsibility initiatives focused on rural healthcare.