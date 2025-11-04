Left Menu

Karnataka Attracts Major Industrial Investments with Kirloskar Ferrous Leading the Charge

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries plans a Rs 3,000 crore investment in its Hiriyuru plant, Karnataka. Minister M B Patil announced collaborations with major firms like Wipro PARI and Atlas Copco. Discussions focused on investment opportunities, regional economic growth, and supporting infrastructure. A push for inclusive development in the state was highlighted.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries is set to bolster its presence in Karnataka with a significant Rs 3,000 crore investment at its Hiriyuru plant, Industries Minister M B Patil announced on Tuesday.

During a roadshow in Pune, Patil engaged with several industrialists to explore potential investments in Karnataka. Major firms, including Wipro PARI, Atlas Copco, and Bel-Rise Industries, have expressed their readiness to invest, promising growth avenues for the region. The government is committed to providing essential support, from land to infrastructure, to facilitate these developments.

Kirloskar's plans include expanding its sponge pipe production and modernizing its steel and foundry operations. Emphasizing local economic growth, Patil noted the company's workforce, composed predominantly of Kannadigas, and its longstanding corporate social responsibility initiatives focused on rural healthcare.

