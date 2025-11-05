Tesla's Bold Move: Sharad Agarwal Takes Helm in India

American electric vehicle giant Tesla has made a significant move by appointing Sharad Agarwal, previously the head of Lamborghini India, to spearhead its operations within the burgeoning Indian market, sources reveal.

The appointment aligns with Tesla's strategic efforts to cement its foothold in India, following the inauguration of its Mumbai experience center in July and a subsequent opening in Delhi's Aerocity in August.

The company has also begun deliveries of the Model Y, introduced in July, available in rear-wheel and long-range rear-wheel drive, boasting 500 km and 622 km ranges, marking it the best-selling EV globally in 2023 and 2024.