Left Menu

Mumbai police, MEA agency crack down on dubious firms promising overseas jobs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 23:44 IST
Mumbai police, MEA agency crack down on dubious firms promising overseas jobs
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police and the Protector and Immigrants office of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) have taken action against nine establishments which were allegedly duping people by promising them jobs in foreign countries, an official said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the crime branch along with the central agency conducted raids on Wednesday in south Mumbai's Nagpada area and recovered the passports of 238 Indian job aspirants, appointment letters, visiting cards, logbooks and various forms.

The accused had violated the Immigration Act, 1983, as they were sending Indian nationals abroad illegally, the official said.

A case was registered against the nine establishments, their owners and agents at Nagpada Police Station under relevant sections of BNS and Immigration Act, he said adding further probe is being conducted by the crime branch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cuba says island is no 'black hole' on drug trafficking route to US

Cuba says island is no 'black hole' on drug trafficking route to US

 Global
2
Trump praises Congo, Rwanda as they sign US-mediated peace deal

Trump praises Congo, Rwanda as they sign US-mediated peace deal

 United States
3
Czech election winner Babis to be appointed prime minister on December 9, president says

Czech election winner Babis to be appointed prime minister on December 9, pr...

 Czechia
4
UPDATE 1-FCC approves AT&T $1 billion purchase of spectrum from UScellular

UPDATE 1-FCC approves AT&T $1 billion purchase of spectrum from UScellular

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025