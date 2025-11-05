Vibrant Fables Unveiled: Sidharth's Solo Art Exhibition Opens in Mumbai

Aura Art celebrated the successful inauguration of 'Fables of the Fabulous', a solo exhibition by renowned artist Sidharth at Mumbai's Jehangir Art Gallery. Open from November 4 to 10, 2025, the exhibit explores Sidharth's dynamic storytelling through art, merging mythology, nature, and human emotion.

The opening event witnessed the presence of distinguished personalities like Abeer Vivek Abrol of Abrol Builders, iconic actress Dimple Kapadia, and Nidhi Choudhari of National Gallery of Modern Art, among others. Abeer Vivek Abrol, famed for his familial art legacy, lauded Sidharth's contemporary portrayal of India's rich cultural heritage.

Hosted by Harmeet Singh Sethi and Rishiraj Singh Sethi of Aura Art, the exhibition received wide acclaim for its spiritual, symbolic, and colorful narrative. The event underscored the growing patronage of young art enthusiasts, contributing significantly to Indian cultural and creative preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)