Left Menu

Vibrant Fables Unveiled: Sidharth's Solo Art Exhibition Opens in Mumbai

Sidharth's solo exhibition 'Fables of the Fabulous' launched at Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai. Celebrating his art's fusion of mythology, nature, and emotion, the event was attended by notable guests, including Abeer Vivek Abrol and Dimple Kapadia. Curated by Aura Art, the exhibit runs until November 10, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 12:50 IST
Vibrant Fables Unveiled: Sidharth's Solo Art Exhibition Opens in Mumbai
"Fables of the Fabulous" - Solo Art Exhibition by Sidharth Inaugurated at Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aura Art celebrated the successful inauguration of 'Fables of the Fabulous', a solo exhibition by renowned artist Sidharth at Mumbai's Jehangir Art Gallery. Open from November 4 to 10, 2025, the exhibit explores Sidharth's dynamic storytelling through art, merging mythology, nature, and human emotion.

The opening event witnessed the presence of distinguished personalities like Abeer Vivek Abrol of Abrol Builders, iconic actress Dimple Kapadia, and Nidhi Choudhari of National Gallery of Modern Art, among others. Abeer Vivek Abrol, famed for his familial art legacy, lauded Sidharth's contemporary portrayal of India's rich cultural heritage.

Hosted by Harmeet Singh Sethi and Rishiraj Singh Sethi of Aura Art, the exhibition received wide acclaim for its spiritual, symbolic, and colorful narrative. The event underscored the growing patronage of young art enthusiasts, contributing significantly to Indian cultural and creative preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla to Seal Major Battery Deal with Samsung SDI, Shifting Away from Chinese Suppliers

Tesla to Seal Major Battery Deal with Samsung SDI, Shifting Away from Chines...

 South Korea
2
We talk about development, RJD tells people about 'katta', claims Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Jamai rally in Bihar.

We talk about development, RJD tells people about 'katta', claims Defence Mi...

 India
3
India Sets Standard in Global Asset Recovery Efforts, Applauded by FATF

India Sets Standard in Global Asset Recovery Efforts, Applauded by FATF

 India
4
Reshaping Lucknow: Flats Built on Seized Mafia Land Handed Over to Beneficiaries

Reshaping Lucknow: Flats Built on Seized Mafia Land Handed Over to Beneficia...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025