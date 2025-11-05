Left Menu

India Shelter Reports Robust Growth in Q2FY26 Financial Results

India Shelter Finance Corporation's Q2FY26 results showed significant growth with AUM at ₹9,252 crore, a 31% year-on-year increase, and Profit After Tax at ₹122 crore, a 35% surge. The company expanded its branch network and maintained strong asset quality and operational efficiency.

India Shelter Finance Corp Q2FY26 AUM Jumps 31% YoY to Rs. 9,252 Crs. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a notable performance, India Shelter Finance Corporation reported strong financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. The company's Assets Under Management (AUM) reached ₹9,252 crore, marking a 31% increase from the previous year.

The quarter also saw a substantial 35% rise in Profit After Tax (PAT), recorded at ₹122 crore, reflecting the company's robust profitability. Growth persisted in the home loan sector, with disbursements at ₹931 crore, up 12% year-on-year, underscoring continued demand in the affordable housing finance market.

India Shelter further extended its branch network, adding nine new branches, raising their total to 299 by the end of September 2025. This expansion signifies the company's commitment to increasing its geographic presence and accessibility. With strong asset quality and improved operational efficiency, the company's strategic endeavors continue to yield positive outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

