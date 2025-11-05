Left Menu

Reviving Indian Wrestling: Pro Wrestling League's New Dawn

The Pro Wrestling League is undergoing a significant revival under Dayaan Farooqui and Akhil Gupta. Their goal is to elevate wrestling to a prominent position akin to cricket's IPL, by enhancing its commercial appeal and global recognition, turning kushti into India's modern sporting phenomenon.

Reviving Indian Wrestling: Pro Wrestling League's New Dawn
The Wrestling Revolution: How Dayaan Farooqui and Akhil Gupta Are Building India's Next Big League After IPL. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Pro Wrestling League (PWL) is on the verge of a grand revival, positioning itself as a major contender in the Indian sports arena under the leadership of Dayaan Farooqui and Akhil Gupta. This ambitious initiative aims to elevate wrestling, or 'kushti,' to the stature of a national sensation akin to the IPL.

Historically, wrestling has been a source of national pride for India, producing renowned Olympic athletes. Nevertheless, it has lacked the commercial glamour and recognition it truly deserves. Dayaan and Akhil, through ONO Media's acquisition of PWL rights from the Wrestling Federation of India, are set to transform this traditional sport into a contemporary league that marries strength, culture, and entertainment.

With a combination of visionary thinking and strategic business acumen, Dayaan and Akhil are creating an ecosystem that supports athletes, fosters brand collaborations, and engages a broad fanbase. The league promises a spectacle with franchise-based teams, international participation, and cutting-edge production, setting the stage for India's wrestling legacy both domestically and globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

