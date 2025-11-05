Galgotias University Hosts Prestigious IEEE Symposium, Advances in Global University Rankings

Galgotias University, situated in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, made headlines as it hosted the influential IEEE Computer Society Climate & Sustainability Symposium 2025. The event gathered an international cohort of leaders and innovators intent on using technology to foster a sustainable future.

This symposium served as a collaborative forum to delve into the synergy between technology, climate action, and sustainability. Esteemed figures such as Grace Lewis, 2026 IEEE Computer Society President, and Andrew Seely, Vice President of IEEE CS MGA Board, attended the event, underscoring the importance of innovation in tackling global environmental issues.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, emphasized the institution's commitment to harnessing education and innovation for tangible impact. The symposium not only inspired students and faculty through intellectual discourse but also reaffirmed the university's mission to promote responsible innovation for environmental sustainability.

