Left Menu

Galgotias University Hosts Prestigious IEEE Symposium, Advances in Global University Rankings

Galgotias University recently hosted the IEEE Computer Society Climate & Sustainability Symposium 2025, showcasing efforts to leverage technology for environmental sustainability. The university's rise in QS and THE world rankings highlights its dedication to academic excellence and innovation, positioning it as a leader in global higher education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-11-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 14:06 IST
Galgotias University Hosts Prestigious IEEE Symposium, Advances in Global University Rankings
Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, with IEEE Computer Society delegates Grace A. Lewis, Andrew Seely and Eric Berkowitz at the IEEE Sustainability Symposium 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Galgotias University, situated in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, made headlines as it hosted the influential IEEE Computer Society Climate & Sustainability Symposium 2025. The event gathered an international cohort of leaders and innovators intent on using technology to foster a sustainable future.

This symposium served as a collaborative forum to delve into the synergy between technology, climate action, and sustainability. Esteemed figures such as Grace Lewis, 2026 IEEE Computer Society President, and Andrew Seely, Vice President of IEEE CS MGA Board, attended the event, underscoring the importance of innovation in tackling global environmental issues.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, emphasized the institution's commitment to harnessing education and innovation for tangible impact. The symposium not only inspired students and faculty through intellectual discourse but also reaffirmed the university's mission to promote responsible innovation for environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Africa's Mineral Wealth: A New Era of Opportunity and Challenges

Africa's Mineral Wealth: A New Era of Opportunity and Challenges

 Global
2
Adani Powers RSWM's Green Energy Leap with 60 MW Pact

Adani Powers RSWM's Green Energy Leap with 60 MW Pact

 India
3
Japan Deploys Troops in Bear Crisis

Japan Deploys Troops in Bear Crisis

 Global
4
Tragic Accident: Unidentified Vehicle Claims Life in Etah

Tragic Accident: Unidentified Vehicle Claims Life in Etah

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025