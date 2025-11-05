Novo Nordisk Faces Profit Downgrade Amid Competitive Obesity Market

Wegovy-maker Novo Nordisk has revised its full-year profit and sales forecasts downward, as announced on Wednesday. This early setback presents a challenge for new CEO Mike Doustdar, who joined in August, amid fierce competition in the obesity drug market.

The Danish drug company has been navigating turbulent times, characterized by a significant drop in share price and stagnated sales growth, leading to a management overhaul. Doustdar's leadership coincides with a bidding competition against U.S. rival Pfizer for Metsera, a biotech firm.

Rapid sales of Wegovy had previously propelled Novo to the status of Europe's most valuable firm, but this growth has slowed considerably. The company now anticipates a 4% to 7% growth in operating profit for 2025, down from its earlier projection of 4% to 10%.

