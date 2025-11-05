Left Menu

Novo Nordisk Faces Profit Downgrade Amid Competitive Obesity Market

Wegovy-maker Novo Nordisk has reduced its profit and sales forecasts as it faces intense competition and market challenges. New CEO Mike Doustdar is spearheading a turnaround and layoffs. Despite strong sales from Wegovy, the company's value has plunged. Novo competes with U.S. rival Pfizer for biotech Metsera.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 14:42 IST
Novo Nordisk Faces Profit Downgrade Amid Competitive Obesity Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wegovy-maker Novo Nordisk has revised its full-year profit and sales forecasts downward, as announced on Wednesday. This early setback presents a challenge for new CEO Mike Doustdar, who joined in August, amid fierce competition in the obesity drug market.

The Danish drug company has been navigating turbulent times, characterized by a significant drop in share price and stagnated sales growth, leading to a management overhaul. Doustdar's leadership coincides with a bidding competition against U.S. rival Pfizer for Metsera, a biotech firm.

Rapid sales of Wegovy had previously propelled Novo to the status of Europe's most valuable firm, but this growth has slowed considerably. The company now anticipates a 4% to 7% growth in operating profit for 2025, down from its earlier projection of 4% to 10%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Africa's Mineral Wealth: A New Era of Opportunity and Challenges

Africa's Mineral Wealth: A New Era of Opportunity and Challenges

 Global
2
Adani Powers RSWM's Green Energy Leap with 60 MW Pact

Adani Powers RSWM's Green Energy Leap with 60 MW Pact

 India
3
Japan Deploys Troops in Bear Crisis

Japan Deploys Troops in Bear Crisis

 Global
4
Tragic Accident: Unidentified Vehicle Claims Life in Etah

Tragic Accident: Unidentified Vehicle Claims Life in Etah

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025