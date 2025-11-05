BEML Sees Profit Dip Amid Decline in Income

State-owned BEML has announced a 5.8 percent drop in its consolidated profit, with the figure reaching Rs 48.03 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. This decline is primarily due to a reduction in the company's income.

In the corresponding period last year, BEML had reported a consolidated profit of Rs 51.03 crore. Additionally, the company's consolidated income for the July-September period decreased to Rs 846.13 crore, down from Rs 874.70 crore in the previous year.

BEML, which plays a crucial role in the defence, rail, and mining industries, operates through three main verticals: defence and aerospace, mining and construction, and rail and metro.