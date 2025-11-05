Left Menu

BEML Sees Profit Dip Amid Decline in Income

State-owned BEML reported a 5.8% decline in consolidated profit to Rs 48.03 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. This decrease is attributed to lower income, which fell to Rs 846.13 crore from Rs 874.70 crore in the corresponding period last year. BEML operates in defence, rail, and mining sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 14:54 IST
BEML Sees Profit Dip Amid Decline in Income
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned BEML has announced a 5.8 percent drop in its consolidated profit, with the figure reaching Rs 48.03 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. This decline is primarily due to a reduction in the company's income.

In the corresponding period last year, BEML had reported a consolidated profit of Rs 51.03 crore. Additionally, the company's consolidated income for the July-September period decreased to Rs 846.13 crore, down from Rs 874.70 crore in the previous year.

BEML, which plays a crucial role in the defence, rail, and mining industries, operates through three main verticals: defence and aerospace, mining and construction, and rail and metro.

TRENDING

1
Adani Powers RSWM's Green Energy Leap with 60 MW Pact

Adani Powers RSWM's Green Energy Leap with 60 MW Pact

 India
2
Japan Deploys Troops in Bear Crisis

Japan Deploys Troops in Bear Crisis

 Global
3
Tragic Accident: Unidentified Vehicle Claims Life in Etah

Tragic Accident: Unidentified Vehicle Claims Life in Etah

 India
4
India's Asset Recovery Successes Spotlighted by FATF

India's Asset Recovery Successes Spotlighted by FATF

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025