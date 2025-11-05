BEML Sees Profit Dip Amid Decline in Income
State-owned BEML reported a 5.8% decline in consolidated profit to Rs 48.03 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. This decrease is attributed to lower income, which fell to Rs 846.13 crore from Rs 874.70 crore in the corresponding period last year. BEML operates in defence, rail, and mining sectors.
- Country:
- India
State-owned BEML has announced a 5.8 percent drop in its consolidated profit, with the figure reaching Rs 48.03 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. This decline is primarily due to a reduction in the company's income.
In the corresponding period last year, BEML had reported a consolidated profit of Rs 51.03 crore. Additionally, the company's consolidated income for the July-September period decreased to Rs 846.13 crore, down from Rs 874.70 crore in the previous year.
BEML, which plays a crucial role in the defence, rail, and mining industries, operates through three main verticals: defence and aerospace, mining and construction, and rail and metro.