SBM Gold: Transforming Indian Homes with Premium uPVC Solutions

In a strategic expansion that addresses the needs of contemporary Indian homeowners, SBM Gold is entering the uPVC door and window market. The company, established in 2016, is well-regarded for its durable HDPE pipes and water tanks. Now, SBM Gold is channeling its manufacturing expertise into building envelope solutions.

Responding to the construction sector's evolution, SBM Gold's new uPVC range leverages the advantages of unplasticized polyvinyl chloride, including moisture, termite, and rust resistance, as well as strong thermal and acoustic insulation. The product line offers enhanced soundproofing and merges European design with Indian durability, providing diverse window and door styles.

Designed for India's harsh climates, SBM Gold's uPVC products promise longevity and resilience. The move simplifies procurement for builders by uniting multiple building components under one trusted brand, reducing logistical complexities. As India invests in infrastructure and housing, SBM Gold positions itself as a key player in advanced, performance-focused materials.

