Blue Star Ltd Reports Growth Despite Weather and GST Challenges

Blue Star Ltd reported a 2.83% increase in net profit for the September quarter, despite challenges like extended monsoon and GST reforms. The company saw revenue growth in its electro-mechanical projects but faced a dip in its room AC segment due to seasonal and GST-related factors.

Air-conditioner and refrigeration manufacturer, Blue Star Ltd, reported a consolidated net profit rise of 2.83% to Rs 98.78 crore for the September quarter, amid several operational disruptions.

The Indian company encountered challenges such as extended monsoon periods and sales disruptions tied to changes in the GST slab for cooling products, impacting its room AC segment notably.

Despite these hurdles, Blue Star's revenue from operations grew by 9.3%, driven by strong results in its electro-mechanical projects, although unitary product revenues saw a decline. The company remains optimistic, citing future demand acceleration due to the recent GST rate cuts.

