Blue Star Ltd Reports Growth Despite Weather and GST Challenges

Air-conditioner and refrigeration manufacturer, Blue Star Ltd, reported a consolidated net profit rise of 2.83% to Rs 98.78 crore for the September quarter, amid several operational disruptions.

The Indian company encountered challenges such as extended monsoon periods and sales disruptions tied to changes in the GST slab for cooling products, impacting its room AC segment notably.

Despite these hurdles, Blue Star's revenue from operations grew by 9.3%, driven by strong results in its electro-mechanical projects, although unitary product revenues saw a decline. The company remains optimistic, citing future demand acceleration due to the recent GST rate cuts.

