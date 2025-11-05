Rakshit Hargave Takes the Helm at Britannia Industries

Britannia Industries has announced the appointment of Rakshit Hargave as the new Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, starting December 15, 2025.

During a board meeting on Wednesday, the decision to appoint Hargave as an Additional Whole-Time Director and CEO was approved. His term will last five years, pending shareholder approval, as per the company's regulatory filing. Britannia also issued a notice for a Postal Ballot to gain shareholder consent for Hargave's appointment.

Before joining Britannia, Hargave was CEO of Birla Opus, the paints segment of Aditya Birla Group. With significant industry experience domestically and abroad, he headed operations at Beiersdorf and worked with leading companies like HUL, Nestle India, and Tata Motors, showcasing his robust leadership background.

(With inputs from agencies.)