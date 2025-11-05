Turbulence Over PIA: Engineering Dispute Grounds Aircraft

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) encountered extensive flight disruptions due to an ongoing conflict with its aircraft engineers. The standoff with the Society of Aircraft Engineers Pakistan (SEAP) escalated when engineers ceased issuing airworthiness certificates, grounding many aircraft and causing widespread cancellations both domestically and internationally.

Thousands of passengers were affected as the engineers insisted on their demands, which include salary hikes and better working conditions. Despite PIA's claims of improvement, the disruptions have continued. Flights from Karachi, Peshawar, and Doha have faced significant delays and cancellations.

SEAP members maintain their stance on safety and standards, refusing managerial pressure. PIA accuses SEAP of trying to sabotage the carrier's privatization process, a move the government is pushing forward despite previous setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)