Turbulence Over PIA: Engineering Dispute Grounds Aircraft

PIA faces widespread flight disruptions amid a dispute with the Society of Aircraft Engineers Pakistan. The engineers halted airworthiness certifications, causing numerous cancellations and delays. The dispute centers on salary increases and working conditions, and it has significant implications for PIA’s privatization efforts, which the airline claims are being undermined.

Updated: 05-11-2025 22:24 IST
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) encountered extensive flight disruptions due to an ongoing conflict with its aircraft engineers. The standoff with the Society of Aircraft Engineers Pakistan (SEAP) escalated when engineers ceased issuing airworthiness certificates, grounding many aircraft and causing widespread cancellations both domestically and internationally.

Thousands of passengers were affected as the engineers insisted on their demands, which include salary hikes and better working conditions. Despite PIA's claims of improvement, the disruptions have continued. Flights from Karachi, Peshawar, and Doha have faced significant delays and cancellations.

SEAP members maintain their stance on safety and standards, refusing managerial pressure. PIA accuses SEAP of trying to sabotage the carrier's privatization process, a move the government is pushing forward despite previous setbacks.

