Nandini Ghee Price Surges Amidst Global Market Trends

Consumers are set to pay Rs 700 per litre for Nandini ghee, an increase of Rs 90. The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) announced the hike due to soaring costs in international markets.

KMF officials stated the price revision is a necessary step to align Nandini ghee's rates with global market trends, ensuring economic viability while maintaining competitive pricing.

Although the price had previously dipped to Rs 610 per litre following a slash in GST slabs, current global demand has driven this adjustment to Rs 700.