Nandini Ghee Price Surges Amidst Global Market Trends
Nandini ghee will now cost Rs 700 per litre, following a Rs 90 price hike by the Karnataka Milk Federation. The rise is attributed to increasing international market costs and aims to keep prices in line with global trends. Previously, GST reductions had lowered the price to Rs 610.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-11-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 09:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Consumers are set to pay Rs 700 per litre for Nandini ghee, an increase of Rs 90. The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) announced the hike due to soaring costs in international markets.
KMF officials stated the price revision is a necessary step to align Nandini ghee's rates with global market trends, ensuring economic viability while maintaining competitive pricing.
Although the price had previously dipped to Rs 610 per litre following a slash in GST slabs, current global demand has driven this adjustment to Rs 700.
