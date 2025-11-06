Sterling's Sinking Fortunes: Market Glum Over UK Economic Outlook

The British pound is facing a stormy outlook as traders grow increasingly pessimistic ahead of a crucial UK budget announcement. Currently at its lowest levels in months, the pound's prospects are dimmed by expectations that the budget will not provide a significant boost to Britain's growth.

Options markets underline this sentiment, with pessimism hitting heights unseen since January amidst the looming fiscal and monetary policy uncertainties. Many traders are bracing for the Bank of England to cut rates, potentially on Thursday, which could lessen returns for investors and decrease demand for sterling.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Rachel Reeves has hinted at potential tax increases in the November 26 budget, signaling 'hard choices' to keep the country's finances stable. Despite sterling's current weakness against the dollar and euro, investor appetite remains insufficient, reflective of a 33% chance of an interest rate cut this month.

