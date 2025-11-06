Left Menu

Tragic Road Incident Claims Lives of Two Youngsters

Two young men, Godson and Emmanuel, died after their motorcycle collided with a stationary lorry near Muringoor on National Highway 544. The crash occurred during an attempt to overtake another vehicle. A case has been filed against the driver of the parked lorry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 06-11-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 11:39 IST
Tragic Road Incident Claims Lives of Two Youngsters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic road incident, two young men lost their lives when their motorcycle collided with a stationary lorry on National Highway 544 near Muringoor. The crash occurred around 9:15 PM on Wednesday as the duo was en route to watch a movie in Chalakudy.

The deceased were identified as Godson, 19, from Kattapuram, Muringoor, and Emmanuel, 18, from Annanad, Kadukutty. According to police, the accident took place as they attempted to overtake another vehicle on the road's left side.

Both men were killed instantly by the impact. Authorities have registered a case against the driver of the Tamil Nadu-registered lorry, which was found parked illegally on the roadside. The bodies were released to their families after a post-mortem examination was conducted on Thursday.

TRENDING

1
Bihar Polls: Rabri Devi Fires Back at Modi Amid First Phase Voting

Bihar Polls: Rabri Devi Fires Back at Modi Amid First Phase Voting

 India
2
Standard Glass Lining Technology Embarks on a New Era with Expanded Capabilities

Standard Glass Lining Technology Embarks on a New Era with Expanded Capabili...

 India
3
Vietnam's Exports Hit by U.S. Tariffs, Mobile Phone Sector Takes Biggest Blow

Vietnam's Exports Hit by U.S. Tariffs, Mobile Phone Sector Takes Biggest Blo...

 Global
4
High-Stakes Battle in Bihar: RJD Accuses BJP Amidst Assembly Polls

High-Stakes Battle in Bihar: RJD Accuses BJP Amidst Assembly Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025