Tragic Road Incident Claims Lives of Two Youngsters

In a tragic road incident, two young men lost their lives when their motorcycle collided with a stationary lorry on National Highway 544 near Muringoor. The crash occurred around 9:15 PM on Wednesday as the duo was en route to watch a movie in Chalakudy.

The deceased were identified as Godson, 19, from Kattapuram, Muringoor, and Emmanuel, 18, from Annanad, Kadukutty. According to police, the accident took place as they attempted to overtake another vehicle on the road's left side.

Both men were killed instantly by the impact. Authorities have registered a case against the driver of the Tamil Nadu-registered lorry, which was found parked illegally on the roadside. The bodies were released to their families after a post-mortem examination was conducted on Thursday.