Left Menu

Unveiling AbhiBus' Grand Winter Bus Sale: Unbeatable Deals & Exciting Prizes Await

AbhiBus, part of ixigo's offerings, launches its biggest travel sale, The Grand Winter Bus Sale, with discounts up to 50% on bus tickets and excitement-laden rewards such as a Mahindra Scorpio, iPhone 17 Pro, and more. Available pan-India until December 31, 2025, it ensures a rewarding travel experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 12:54 IST
Unveiling AbhiBus' Grand Winter Bus Sale: Unbeatable Deals & Exciting Prizes Await
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AbhiBus, under ixigo's umbrella, has launched an enticing travel promotion named The Grand Winter Bus Sale, effectively turning travel into a rewarding event. Running until December 31, 2025, this sale offers a stunning 50% off on bus tickets, coupled with exciting rewards like a Mahindra Scorpio and iPhone 17 Pro.

Rohit Sharma, COO of AbhiBus, emphasized that the sale is more than just discounts. 'Our aim is to create an exciting, joyful experience with genuine rewards for each traveller,' he noted. Open to new and existing users across India, it symbolically thanks the millions of users who trusted AbhiBus for their travel needs.

Beyond ticket discounts, the sale features additional prizes: weekly PlayStation 5s, daily ixigo vouchers worth ₹5,000, and guaranteed rewards per booking. AbhiBus enhances travel through competitive pricing and comprehensive service, positioning itself as a leader in India's bus ticketing solutions. The platform remains committed with innovative features such as booking comparisons, live tracking, and cancellation protections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Assembly Elections: High Stakes and Heated Debates

Bihar Assembly Elections: High Stakes and Heated Debates

 India
2
Firecracker Politics: Fadnavis Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's 'Hydrogen Bomb' Claims

Firecracker Politics: Fadnavis Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's 'Hydrogen Bomb' Clai...

 India
3
High-Stakes Hunt: Security Forces Close In on Terrorists in Kishtwar

High-Stakes Hunt: Security Forces Close In on Terrorists in Kishtwar

 India
4
Australia opt to bowl against India in fourth T20I in Carrara.

Australia opt to bowl against India in fourth T20I in Carrara.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption boosts industry stability and ESG performance in manufacturing

AI integration in government services demands urgent action

How digital currencies reshape market stability in developed and emerging economies

Prompt injection attacks undermine AI safety despite advanced alignment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025