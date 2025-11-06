Unveiling AbhiBus' Grand Winter Bus Sale: Unbeatable Deals & Exciting Prizes Await

AbhiBus, under ixigo's umbrella, has launched an enticing travel promotion named The Grand Winter Bus Sale, effectively turning travel into a rewarding event. Running until December 31, 2025, this sale offers a stunning 50% off on bus tickets, coupled with exciting rewards like a Mahindra Scorpio and iPhone 17 Pro.

Rohit Sharma, COO of AbhiBus, emphasized that the sale is more than just discounts. 'Our aim is to create an exciting, joyful experience with genuine rewards for each traveller,' he noted. Open to new and existing users across India, it symbolically thanks the millions of users who trusted AbhiBus for their travel needs.

Beyond ticket discounts, the sale features additional prizes: weekly PlayStation 5s, daily ixigo vouchers worth ₹5,000, and guaranteed rewards per booking. AbhiBus enhances travel through competitive pricing and comprehensive service, positioning itself as a leader in India's bus ticketing solutions. The platform remains committed with innovative features such as booking comparisons, live tracking, and cancellation protections.

