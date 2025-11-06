Left Menu

Piracy Resurgence: Somali Pirates Strike Again Near Somalia Coast

A Malta-flagged tanker traveling from India to South Africa was attacked by Somali pirates. The crew of 24 locked themselves in a citadel for safety. Somali piracy is resurging due to regional instability, despite efforts to curb it, with multiple incidents already reported this year.

Updated: 06-11-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:48 IST
A vessel traveling from India to South Africa was ambushed by Somali pirates off the coast of Somalia, officials confirmed. Armed with machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades, the assailants boarded the Malta-flagged tanker. The attack reflects a renewed surge in piracy activities in the region.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre issued an alert, cautioning nearby vessels. Private security firm Ambrey affirmed the attack, pinpointing it on Somali pirates who had recently commandeered an Iranian fishing boat, the Issamohamadi, as a base.

Another maritime security firm, Diaplous Group, reported that the tanker's 24-member crew resorted to the ship's citadel for protection. Notably, the vessel lacked an armed security team. EU's counter-piracy mission did not comment but had previously warned of imminent pirate activities in the area.

