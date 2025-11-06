GlaxoSmithKline Posts Modest Profit Amid Revenue Challenges

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals announced a mild increase of 2% in net profit for the second quarter, reaching Rs 255 crore. This compares to last year's Rs 249 crore in the same period, showcasing a slight improvement amid several operational challenges.

Despite the profit uptick, the company's revenue from operations fell to Rs 974 crore, down from Rs 1,000 crore a year prior. The pharmaceutical giant attributed this decline to seasonal disruptions, the temporary impact of GST changes, and necessary supply chain adjustments.

A fire at a contract manufacturing site significantly impacted the supply of several brands within GlaxoSmithKline's general medicines portfolio. The company is actively working on these issues to ensure sustained growth in upcoming quarters. Meanwhile, its shares closed at Rs 2,599.75, marking a drop of 2.32% on the BSE.

