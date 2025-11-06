Pharmaceutical Highs and Lows: Growth, Gains, and Delays in the Health Sector

The health sector experienced varied financial outcomes this week, with some companies raising future expectations while others faced setbacks.

McKesson has increased its profit forecast through fiscal 2026, attributing this positive outlook to strong demand in oncology and specialty drug distribution. Consequently, the company's shares climbed approximately 2% in after-hours trading. Meanwhile, Novonesis, a Danish biosolutions enterprise, exceeded third-quarter sales expectations, projecting mid-single-digit growth for the final quarter of the year, thus lifting its share price by 6%.

In the insurance realm, MetLife reported a rise in third-quarter profits, benefiting from increased returns from its investment portfolio. However, Hikma Pharmaceuticals cut its profit and revenue forecasts following a delay in launching a new U.S. factory, negatively impacting its injectables division and resulting in the company's shares dropping to near a three-year low.

