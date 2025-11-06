Bank of England Holds Rates: A December Cut Possible

The Bank of England decided to keep its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.0% in a narrow 5-4 vote. The decision hints at a possible rate reduction in December following government budget assessments.

Governor Andrew Bailey addressed inflation concerns, noting that recent increases were partially due to food and energy prices, which could influence public expectations. He emphasized the importance of witnessing a sustained decline in inflation before making any further rate cuts.

Bailey also expressed caution regarding the idea of a terminal rate, emphasizing the need to focus on changes in economic restrictiveness over time, rather than fixed equilibrium levels.

