Ajmera Realty: Profits Decline Amid Income Growth
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd reported a 14% decrease in net profit for the September quarter. Despite the decline to Rs 30.37 crore, total income rose to Rs 221.01 crore. The company also announced a share split to enhance liquidity, converting each Rs 10 share into five Rs 2 shares.
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd, a prominent real estate developer based in Mumbai, reported a 14% decline in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending in September, down to Rs 30.37 crore from Rs 35.35 crore the previous year.
Despite this profit decline, the company's total income increased to Rs 221.01 crore compared to Rs 204.08 crore during the same quarter last year, as detailed in a recent regulatory filing.
The company's board has also approved a share split, dividing each existing fully paid-up Rs 10 equity share into five shares of Rs 2, aiming to improve stock liquidity in the market.
