Train Tragedy: Suburban Accident Sparks Strike Chaos

Four individuals sustained serious injuries after being struck by a suburban train near Sandhurst Road station in Mumbai. The incident occurred amid a flash strike by railway workers protesting FIRs against engineers related to a previous accident. Services were halted, worsening the evening commute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:25 IST
In a harrowing incident near Sandhurst Road station in Mumbai, four individuals, including three women, were seriously injured after being hit by a suburban train on Thursday evening, officials reported.

This accident coincided with a flash strike conducted by Central Railway employees' unions. The strike was a protest against legal actions taken following a prior accident on June 9 at Mumbra, where four people tragically lost their lives. As a result, train services at the bustling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus were halted, leading to severe crowding during rush hour.

Following negotiations, senior officials assured the striking employees they would address the issue with state authorities, allowing services to resume. However, the disruption highlighted the tensions between railway employees and management over safety concerns and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

