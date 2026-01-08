Sankranthi Festival Special: 150 extra trains announced by South Central Railway to handle huge demand

In view of the Sankranthi festival, South Central Railway has announced special trains due to huge demand from Hyderabad and other important railway stations in the South Railway zone, according to South Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) A. Sridhar. He said that 150 special trains have been announced for this purpose. In response to strong demands from Hyderabad to Coastal Andhra Pradesh, the South Central Railway announced additional trains from Narsapuram, Kakinada, Srikakulam, and Vizag. Speaking to ANI, CPRO A. Sridhar said, "We've announced 150 special trains. There is huge demand from Hyderabad to Coastal Andhra Pradesh, so we have also announced connecting trains from Narsapuram, Kakinada, Srikakulam and Vizag,". He added that special services are also operating from Tirupati, Shirdi, Nanded, and other important stations in Maharashtra.

Sridhar said that, in addition to the special services, "around 600 plus trains are being continued for the festival season," ensuring connectivity to the North, East, and South regions of India. The CPRO cautioned passengers about likely inconvenience at Secunderabad station due to ongoing redevelopment works during the festive rush. "There is a huge rush expected at Secunderabad railway station. Moreover, it is undergoing redevelopment works, so it may create a problem for passengers coming into the station," he said.

To ease congestion and streamline operations, several trains have been shifted from Secunderabad to other terminals. "We have shifted some important trains to Charlapalli, Kacheguda or Lingampalli on a permanent basis, and also shifted some trains temporarily," Sridhar said. Passengers have also been advised to check updated schedules before travel. He also told ANI, "We have high-tech cities, important stations, cities growing towards that area, the Western part of that city. In view of the festival season, we have announced the suspension of 16 regular mail express trains. In addition, many special trains are also being halted at high-tech city stations. Additionally, trains from coastal Andhra Pradesh depart from this region. So these trains, we have given halt at Charlapalli, Secunderabad, Begumpet, high tech state, Lingampalli, so that across the city, passengers can reach their nearest railway station to catch hold of the trains."

SCR has urged travellers to plan their journeys in advance and cooperate with station authorities, especially at stations where renovation and upgradation works are currently underway. (ANI)

