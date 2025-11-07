Hindustan Zinc Soars with Sustainability Hat-trick in Global Rankings

Hindustan Zinc Limited has once again proven its might on the global stage by securing its No. 1 position in the Metals & Mining sector of the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) 2025. Achieving a score of 90/100, it stands out among 235 companies for its excellence in environmental, social, and governance practices.

The company's comprehensive sustainability strategy covers renewable energy, water conservation, and waste management, setting an industry benchmark in responsible mining. Through its EcoZen initiative and decarbonization efforts, Hindustan Zinc not only delivers low-carbon zinc but also leads climate action, boasting a 3.32 times water positivity ratio.

With plans for a 530 MW Power Delivery Agreement, the company aims for 70% renewable electricity by 2028, further solidifying its leadership in sustainability. Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar expresses pride in the recognition, underscoring the company's commitment to ESG and its vision for Net Zero by 2050.

