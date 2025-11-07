Driving Change: Inauguration of the 84th Indian Road Congress
Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the 84th session of the Indian Road Congress in Odisha, focusing on sustainable infrastructure. The four-day event will see participation from 3,500 delegates. Emphasizing eco-friendly solutions amid urbanisation and climate change, this congress marks Odisha's sixth time hosting it, with the last held a decade ago.
07-11-2025
On Friday, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, inaugurated the 84th Indian Road Congress (IRC) session in Odisha.
The event, spanning four days, will witness the participation of around 3,500 delegates, including engineers, scientists, and policymakers from across the nation.
Amidst lighting the ceremonial lamp for the session, Gadkari was joined by Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other dignitaries. Officials highlighted that this year's congress prioritizes sustainable, resilient, and eco-friendly infrastructure to tackle urbanisation and climate change challenges.
