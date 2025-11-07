Left Menu

Driving Change: Inauguration of the 84th Indian Road Congress

Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the 84th session of the Indian Road Congress in Odisha, focusing on sustainable infrastructure. The four-day event will see participation from 3,500 delegates. Emphasizing eco-friendly solutions amid urbanisation and climate change, this congress marks Odisha's sixth time hosting it, with the last held a decade ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-11-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 12:52 IST
Driving Change: Inauguration of the 84th Indian Road Congress
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, inaugurated the 84th Indian Road Congress (IRC) session in Odisha.

The event, spanning four days, will witness the participation of around 3,500 delegates, including engineers, scientists, and policymakers from across the nation.

Amidst lighting the ceremonial lamp for the session, Gadkari was joined by Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other dignitaries. Officials highlighted that this year's congress prioritizes sustainable, resilient, and eco-friendly infrastructure to tackle urbanisation and climate change challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah Criticizes RJD-Congress for Lack of Development Agenda in Bihar

Amit Shah Criticizes RJD-Congress for Lack of Development Agenda in Bihar

 India
2
Fraud Unveiled: Anantnag Land Compensation Scandal

Fraud Unveiled: Anantnag Land Compensation Scandal

 India
3
Explosion in Jakarta: Mosque Blast Injures Dozens

Explosion in Jakarta: Mosque Blast Injures Dozens

 Global
4
Supreme Court Rules: Non-Disclosure of Conviction Leads to Election Disqualification

Supreme Court Rules: Non-Disclosure of Conviction Leads to Election Disquali...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025