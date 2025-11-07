Left Menu

Transatlantic Turbulence: IAG's Struggle Amid U.S. Economic Weakness

IAG reports a decline in its shares following a flagging U.S. economy, despite increased third-quarter bookings. Concerns loom over transatlantic travel, with a notable drop in the North Atlantic market. CEO Luis Gallego remains optimistic, despite challenges posed by policy changes and economic conditions.

Updated: 07-11-2025 14:19 IST
Transatlantic Turbulence: IAG's Struggle Amid U.S. Economic Weakness
British Airways owner IAG signaled potential difficulties in the U.S. economy market on Friday, causing its shares to plummet by nearly 10%, despite reporting a third-quarter operating profit that met expectations alongside a rise in bookings.

The decline underscores ongoing concerns about a slowdown in the profitable transatlantic market, exacerbated by reduced travel from Europe to the U.S. following policy changes under President Donald Trump, perceived by some as anti-trade and anti-foreigner.

Despite these challenges, IAG reported a profit of 2.05 billion euros for the quarter ending September 30, aligning with forecasts, while maintaining a cautiously optimistic outlook for transatlantic travel into 2026, amid changes in economic conditions and market expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

