Transatlantic Turbulence: IAG's Struggle Amid U.S. Economic Weakness
IAG reports a decline in its shares following a flagging U.S. economy, despite increased third-quarter bookings. Concerns loom over transatlantic travel, with a notable drop in the North Atlantic market. CEO Luis Gallego remains optimistic, despite challenges posed by policy changes and economic conditions.
British Airways owner IAG signaled potential difficulties in the U.S. economy market on Friday, causing its shares to plummet by nearly 10%, despite reporting a third-quarter operating profit that met expectations alongside a rise in bookings.
The decline underscores ongoing concerns about a slowdown in the profitable transatlantic market, exacerbated by reduced travel from Europe to the U.S. following policy changes under President Donald Trump, perceived by some as anti-trade and anti-foreigner.
Despite these challenges, IAG reported a profit of 2.05 billion euros for the quarter ending September 30, aligning with forecasts, while maintaining a cautiously optimistic outlook for transatlantic travel into 2026, amid changes in economic conditions and market expectations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IAG
- British Airways
- transatlantic
- shares
- US market
- bookings
- Trump
- North Atlantic
- aviation
- economy
ALSO READ
German Exports Surge Beyond Expectations Amid US Market Revival
Trump and Orban: Navigating Oil Diplomacy and Strategic Alliances
UN Lifts Sanctions on Syrian Leaders Ahead of Trump Meeting
Trump's Tariff Diplomacy: Using Economic Leverage to Influence Russia-India Relations
Trump Administration Expands Essential Minerals List for Economic Security