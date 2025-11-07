Left Menu

CSMT Train Halt: Unions, Commuters, and Controversies Clash

Central Railway employees' protest at CSMT demanding the quashing of a FIR against engineers connected to the Mumbra accident temporarily halted train services, leading to overcrowding. The incident spurred public outrage, calls for accountability, and demands for a judicial probe into the accident's causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:09 IST
CSMT Train Halt: Unions, Commuters, and Controversies Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Central Railway employees' unions staged a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to demand the quashing of a FIR lodged against engineers related to the June 9 Mumbra accident, which resulted in five deaths. The demonstration caused train services to halt for nearly an hour, leading to overcrowded platforms and travel disruptions.

In an unfortunate turn of events, two commuters lost their lives, and three others were injured when they disembarked from a packed train near Sandhurst Road and were struck by another train. The unions argue the accident was due to overcrowding rather than engineering faults.

Public outrage has ensued, with commuters calling for legal actions against those responsible for the strike and associated disruptions. Additionally, the Upanagariy Railway Pravasi Ekata Sanstha has requested a judicial probe into the accident and accountability for the recent fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Tough Stand on Pharma Standards: No More Time for Compliance

India's Tough Stand on Pharma Standards: No More Time for Compliance

 Global
2
Panjab University Autonomy Restored: AAP Criticizes BJP's Retraction as 'Admission of Guilt'

Panjab University Autonomy Restored: AAP Criticizes BJP's Retraction as 'Adm...

 India
3
Sentiment Slump: How U.S. Consumer Confidence Affected by Government Shutdown

Sentiment Slump: How U.S. Consumer Confidence Affected by Government Shutdow...

 Global
4
Sanctions Lifted: U.S. Eases Restrictions on Syrian Leaders

Sanctions Lifted: U.S. Eases Restrictions on Syrian Leaders

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025