CSMT Train Halt: Unions, Commuters, and Controversies Clash

On Thursday, Central Railway employees' unions staged a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to demand the quashing of a FIR lodged against engineers related to the June 9 Mumbra accident, which resulted in five deaths. The demonstration caused train services to halt for nearly an hour, leading to overcrowded platforms and travel disruptions.

In an unfortunate turn of events, two commuters lost their lives, and three others were injured when they disembarked from a packed train near Sandhurst Road and were struck by another train. The unions argue the accident was due to overcrowding rather than engineering faults.

Public outrage has ensued, with commuters calling for legal actions against those responsible for the strike and associated disruptions. Additionally, the Upanagariy Railway Pravasi Ekata Sanstha has requested a judicial probe into the accident and accountability for the recent fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)