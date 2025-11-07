Leadership Shakeup at Panasonic: Manish Sharma Resigns

Manish Sharma, the Chairman of Panasonic Life Solutions India, has announced his resignation, concluding an influential era of more than ten years at the helm of the company. According to a company statement, Sharma has been pivotal in crafting the strategic direction, growth, and organizational culture of Panasonic's Indian operations.

The transition period sees Tadashi Chiba, the Managing Director and CEO, maintaining oversight of the Indian business as Sharma ensures a smooth handover. The news of Sharma's departure was made public during a company town hall that included Masahiro Shinada, a key figure in Panasonic's global appliances business.

Under Sharma's leadership, Panasonic's presence in India's burgeoning appliance market was notably strengthened. The company became a visible competitor in areas like Room ACs and LED TVs, driven by Sharma's strong advocacy for the 'Make in India' initiative, which significantly boosted local manufacturing capabilities.