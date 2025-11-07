Left Menu

Leadership Shakeup at Panasonic: Manish Sharma Resigns

Manish Sharma, Chairman of Panasonic Life Solutions India, has resigned after a decade-long tenure. Under his leadership, the company expanded local manufacturing and strengthened its market position in India. Sharma, a key figure in the electronics sector, will aid in the transition while Tadashi Chiba manages operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:23 IST
Leadership Shakeup at Panasonic: Manish Sharma Resigns
resignation
  • Country:
  • India

Manish Sharma, the Chairman of Panasonic Life Solutions India, has announced his resignation, concluding an influential era of more than ten years at the helm of the company. According to a company statement, Sharma has been pivotal in crafting the strategic direction, growth, and organizational culture of Panasonic's Indian operations.

The transition period sees Tadashi Chiba, the Managing Director and CEO, maintaining oversight of the Indian business as Sharma ensures a smooth handover. The news of Sharma's departure was made public during a company town hall that included Masahiro Shinada, a key figure in Panasonic's global appliances business.

Under Sharma's leadership, Panasonic's presence in India's burgeoning appliance market was notably strengthened. The company became a visible competitor in areas like Room ACs and LED TVs, driven by Sharma's strong advocacy for the 'Make in India' initiative, which significantly boosted local manufacturing capabilities.

TRENDING

1
India's Tough Stand on Pharma Standards: No More Time for Compliance

India's Tough Stand on Pharma Standards: No More Time for Compliance

 Global
2
Panjab University Autonomy Restored: AAP Criticizes BJP's Retraction as 'Admission of Guilt'

Panjab University Autonomy Restored: AAP Criticizes BJP's Retraction as 'Adm...

 India
3
Sentiment Slump: How U.S. Consumer Confidence Affected by Government Shutdown

Sentiment Slump: How U.S. Consumer Confidence Affected by Government Shutdow...

 Global
4
Sanctions Lifted: U.S. Eases Restrictions on Syrian Leaders

Sanctions Lifted: U.S. Eases Restrictions on Syrian Leaders

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025