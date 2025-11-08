Left Menu

Centre sets up joint expert panel to study Shiradi Ghat tunnel connectivity project

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 08-11-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 17:18 IST
The Centre has constituted a joint expert committee to examine integrated highway and railway connectivity between Mangaluru and Bengaluru, including the proposed Shiradi Ghat tunnel corridor, according to Dakshina Kannada MP Capt Brijesh Chowta.

The committee, comprising specialists from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Indian Railways, will prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) covering technical feasibility, environmental implications, construction challenges and cost requirements, officials said.

The decision follows a request made by Chowta seeking coordinated evaluation rather than separate studies by road and railway departments.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, in a communication to the MP, confirmed the committee's mandate to assess the viability and benefits of a tunnel system along the Shiradi Ghat stretch.

The Shiradi Ghat route is a major lifeline linking coastal Karnataka with the state's capital and hinterland. However, the corridor has been vulnerable to recurring landslides, road closures and prolonged travel disruptions, particularly during the monsoon.

Officials said the proposed tunnel aims to enhance travel reliability, reduce transportation time and boost commercial movement between the coast and the interior region.

Chowta said the integrated approach is expected to improve coordination, reduce duplication of work and enable quicker decision-making.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

