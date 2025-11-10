Left Menu

Indian Engineers Set to Strengthen Trade Ties at MITEX 2025 in Moscow

Indian engineering exporters are participating in MITEX 2025 in Moscow to enhance trade relations and boost exports. The event is led by FIEO President SC Ralhan, with Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal hosting a buyer-seller meeting. Over 20 companies will showcase products to strengthen Indo-Russian trade ties.

Indian exporters from the engineering sector are preparing to participate in a four-day exhibition in Moscow this week, aiming to boost the country's exports amid US-imposed tariffs. The initiative is spearheaded by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), led by President SC Ralhan.

MITEX 2025 is set to offer a platform for domestic exporters to display their quality products to international buyers, according to Ralhan. A significant event during this is a buyer-seller meeting chaired by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal on November 14.

Over 20 Indian companies will exhibit a diverse range of goods, including hand tools and machinery parts. With a promising outlook for Indo-Russian trade, India's participation aims to promote manufacturing excellence and deepen business ties in the Russian market.

