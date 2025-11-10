Indian Engineers Set to Strengthen Trade Ties at MITEX 2025 in Moscow

Indian exporters from the engineering sector are preparing to participate in a four-day exhibition in Moscow this week, aiming to boost the country's exports amid US-imposed tariffs. The initiative is spearheaded by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), led by President SC Ralhan.

MITEX 2025 is set to offer a platform for domestic exporters to display their quality products to international buyers, according to Ralhan. A significant event during this is a buyer-seller meeting chaired by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal on November 14.

Over 20 Indian companies will exhibit a diverse range of goods, including hand tools and machinery parts. With a promising outlook for Indo-Russian trade, India's participation aims to promote manufacturing excellence and deepen business ties in the Russian market.

(With inputs from agencies.)