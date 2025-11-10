Highway Infrastructure Ltd Reports Profit Surge Amid New Projects

Highway Infrastructure Ltd has reported a noteworthy increase in its net profit for the September quarter, reaching Rs 9.7 crore, according to top company officials.

The company is set to execute EPC projects valued at Rs 150–200 crore over the next two years and is currently bidding for Rs 250 crore worth of new projects. Managing Director Arun Kumar Jain highlighted the robust influx of new orders, including toll expansion at various plazas and a Greenfield Expressway.

The infrastructure firm, with interests in toll collection, EPC, and real estate, recorded its highest-ever order book at Rs 775 crore, ensuring strong revenue visibility. In the first half of FY26, profits were Rs 16.9 crore, underlining the ongoing financial momentum.