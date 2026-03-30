Saya Gold Avenue: Triumph in Ghaziabad's Real Estate

Saya Gold Avenue in Ghaziabad has reached a significant milestone as the tallest residential development in the city, boasting complete sellout of its 1620 units across 8 towers. Located in Indirapuram, it stands as a landmark, enticing buyers with a mix of apartments, penthouses, and modern amenities.

The project's appeal extends to a diverse group of homebuyers, thanks to its strategic location and connectivity, drawing senior officials, journalists, and business leaders among others. Saya Gold Avenue's success highlights the strong demand for luxury living in Ghaziabad, fueled by its robust social infrastructure and competitive pricing within the NCR.

Mr. Vikas Bhasin, Managing Director of Saya Group, lauds this accomplishment, emphasizing that it marks a maturity phase for Ghaziabad's real estate market. With continuous transformations, premium developments are setting new benchmarks, reinforcing Saya Group's reputation, built over 25 years, for luxury and innovative urban solutions.