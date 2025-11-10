Sonu Nigam's Spectacular 'Satrangi Re' Concert Leaves Mumbai Mesmerized

In an electrifying night at MMRDA Grounds, Mumbai, Sonu Nigam's 'Satrangi Re' concert dazzled an audience of over 13,000 music enthusiasts on November 9, 2025. The event, a celebration of music and love, was hailed as a major success, underscoring Nigam's enduring appeal and the unifying power of music.

The concert was a masterclass in live production, featuring a thematic audio-visual journey delving into the seven emotions of love. Dynamic visuals, immersive lighting, and hydraulic stage movements created a sensory feast for attendees. The highlight of the night was Nigam's electrifying rendition of 'Bijuria,' which brought youthful fans onstage to an explosion of cheers and applause.

With the innovative Xylo glow band experience, 'Satrangi Re' set a new benchmark for live concerts in India by seamlessly blending technology and artistry. Organizers Rabbani Mustafa Khan and Namrata Gupta Khan of NR Talent & Event Management expressed their pride in the event's success, promising more such enthralling shows across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)